Youth Party, one of the political parties registered recently by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will conduct its Primary Elections next month in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

The Party’s National Organising Secretary, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, announced that in conformity with the INEC Guidelines on the conduct of party primaries, the Youth Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has issued guidelines for the conduct of the Party’s primaries, according to a statement, yesterday, by National Publicity Secretary, Ms. Ilamosi Ekenimoh.

The Schedule for the party’s primary elections is as follows: Sale of Forms 20th August – 1st September; Screening 27th August – 3rd September; Appeals 27th August – 5th September; State House of Assembly Primaries 25th September; House of Reps. and Senate Primaries 26th September; Governorship Primaries 27th September; and Presidential Primary 28th September.

The statement said the Party had made Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms available at the National Secretariat and State Offices from August 20 – September 1, 2018.

The following are the fees: Expression of Interest for Presidential position costs N200,000, while the nomination form is N2 million; Governorship position is N100,000 and N1 million; Senate is N80,000 and N800,000; Reps is N40,000 and N400,000; member, state house of assembly is N20,000 and N200,000; and member, FCT, Area Council is N2,500 for Expression of Interest and N25,000 for nomination form.

According to the statement, the Youth Party primaries guideline and further information are available on the Party’s website: www.youthpartyng.com.

Adeniyi further stated that “the primaries would be conducted on the basis of One Member One Vote (OMOV); no delegates or super delegates. All party members are entitled to vote. Our Nomination Forms are affordable. Voting will be innovative and convenient as we are adopting electronic means: online and SMS. It will be secured, monitored by candidates and INEC, and secret as required by the law. The guidelines for the primaries are open and accessible for transparency. The members’ list/voters list for each constituency or elective position will be available to all aspirants without discrimination.

He maintained that the Party is committed to expanding the democratic space by providing a level playing field for all aspirants on its platform.”

He said, “Anyone who aspired to contest in a free and fair primaries should join the Party atwww.youthpartyng.com/join-movement/.

“Likewise, persons interested in voting for a candidate of their choice in a party primaries without fear or favour, are encouraged to join the Party. The Party preaches transparent political leadership and followership that frowns at money politics, bribery, violence, ‘anyhowness’, ‘short termism’, repression and corruption.