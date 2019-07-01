<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, has demanded 55 per cent of political appointments for youths from Governor Ben Ayade.

Chairman of the state branch of NYCN, Mr Ndiyo Ndiyo, made the demand in Calabar during a press briefing to outline activities planned to celebrate the 2019 International Youth Day billed for August 12.

Ndiyo said Governor Ayade should consider youths between the ages of 18 to 35 and the other percentage to persons between ages 35 to 50 to complement his yet to be constituted cabinet.

He said, “In Ayade’s first administration, we asked for 35 per cent youth inclusion into governance, he challenged us and gave us more than that.

“In his second term, we are asking for 55 per cent of appointments for youths between the ages of 18 and 35 and the other percentage to between 35 and 50.

“This is also to give us a ground of learning from governance. As it stands, Cross River has promising young persons in politics from the experience of the last four years.

“We hope that by 2023, we should have a young person in the range of 40 years becoming the governor of Cross River. The 55 per cent will make us stronger financially and vested with political knowledge.”

Ndiyo also advised youths to shun all forms of social vices by contributing their quota to the development of society.