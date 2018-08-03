A group, Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC), on Friday urged the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to resign his position having defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, its National President, Prince Dapo Adepoju who is also the Chairman, Coalition of Southwest youths said it will be immoral for Saraki to continue as President of the Nigerian senate with his defection from the ruling party to the opposition.

The youth leader noted with dismay the undue opportunities granted politicians to take the electorate for granted in their actions.

According to him, since the APC has majority members in the upper chamber, the minority PDP cannot lead the majority.

He said; “Our call is to ensure that the national assembly is peaceful, the situation whereby 109 senators will set Nigeria ablaze because of their selfish interest will not be acceptable by the Nigerian youths.

“The activities of the 8th assembly under Saraki has been retrogressive, in fact the present National Assembly is the most politicized senate since we returned to democratic rule in 1999”.

Adepoju emphasised that the 2019 polls will not be determined by politicians but the electorate who are mostly youths.

He also cautioned the leadership of the APC not to victimise any personality that defected to another party since partisan politics is free entry and exit.

He also called on the leadership of the Senate to as a matter of urgency reconvene for parliamentary business in the interest of Nigerians.