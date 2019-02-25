



A socio-political youth organisation in the South West, Apapo Egba Ewe Yoruba, has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to halt what it described as “xenophobic attacks on non-indigenes living in the state.”

The group said the APC risks “incurring the wrath of Yoruba youths should the trend continue.”

A statement issued by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Babatunde Hassan and Ridwan Olaposi condemned the attacks and called for a full investigation into the incident.

“There have been reports of xenophobic attacks against non-indigenes living in the state by suspected thugs. Mostly people from the Igbo ethnic stock, traders in areas such as Oshodi, Okota, Apapa and other areas are reported to have been prevented from trading by APC thugs who claimed they voted for the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

“Reports have indicated that some of the traders sustained various degrees of injuries during attacks”, the group said.

While condemning the attacks, the group said the actions of the miscreants have portrayed the Yoruba ethnic nationality in a bad light, adding that, “our people are known to be civil in their approach to issues.”