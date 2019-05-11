<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yoruba pressure group known as Odua for Equity have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of Senator Ali Ndume.

The group made this known in a statement signed by their secretary Ismail Olarenwaju and made available to newsmen in Osogbo yesterday.

They said their independent research revealed that Senator Ali Ndume was the most accessible and detribalised aspirant among those agitating for the seat of the Senate president

Olanrenwaju added that the group discovered that the Yorubas stand a better chance under Ndume and his accessibility was unimaginable.

He said his group would pressurise their senators across party lines to support Ndume because he was the only one that could reach out to all the six states of the South-west unlike his main opponent that will be answerable to just a state in the zone.

“We will let our senators know that we want them to support a man who is not a candidate of any block that will be answerable to, but one who will be answerable to all Nigerians.”

The statement also said the APC should not intimidate senators to vote party leaders choice but a candidate who depends on his goodwill and the support of his colleagues

“We are optimistic that once Ndume becomes Senate president, a new dawn of relationship between the national assembly and the executive will begin.

“APC and those planning ahead of 2023 election should not put their selfish interest above the collective good of Nigerians.

They should remember it is only when Nigeria is in good shape that people can have ambition and pursue such ambition.

“Ali Ndume from our findings have capacity to unite and rally members of the Red Chamber for the common good of Nigerians. He won’t subservient to a god father since his emergence would be purely based on his ability and antecedents,” the group concluded.