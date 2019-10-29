<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jude Idimogu, member representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has described the Yoruba people as very friendly and hospitable.

Idimogu, who made the remark over the weekend during the new yam festival organized by Igbo Stakeholders Forum, Lagos State chapter, where he enjoined Igbo people resident in the state to take advantage of the enabling environment of peace to showcase their skills in various fields.

“For us as Ndigbo, Lagos is our second home because the Yoruba nation is dominated by very friendly and hospital people. I want to appreciate the Yoruba people for providing an enabling environment for us to do our businesses in an atmosphere of peace. I don’t know if there is any other part of this country where you see people from diverse ethnic and religious settings enjoying the kind of peaceful environment as we are doing here. It is for this reason that we want to appreciate our Yoruba brothers,” he said.

The lawmaker urged Igbo people resident in Lagos to showcase their skills and political strength. He maintained that Igbo people known for their high interest in business and widely traveled people who according to him were also politically inclined, were very hard working people that would want their impact felt wherever the found themselves.

He enjoined Ndigbo to take advantage of the peaceful environment in Lagos to showcase their skills politically and in other areas since they had the strength, stressing that Ndigbo being widely traveled had always made their abodes habitable; noting that it was not in the sense of domination.

He maintained that an average Igbo person would go out of his way to add to the developmental needs of an area because he believed that he had a responsibility to add value to his environment.