The apex body of all Yoruba interests groups in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, Igbimọ Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye (Yoruba Council Worldwide) has lauded the resolutions reached by the Southern governors’ meeting held in Lagos Monday.

Rising from an emergency meeting led by the President, Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan, the group hailed the timely efforts and resolutions of the governors, led by the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

A release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Otunba Gboyega Adeoye, commended the indefatigable leadership roles of Arakunrin Akeredolu and his team at the end of the meeting and pledged support in carrying out the laudable resolutions..

The statement reads: “We boldly salute the undeterred commitments and confidence of the Governors of Southern Nigeria to have stood their ground on the affirmative implementation of the anti open grazing laws by 1st of September, 2021, while critically reviewing the situation in the Country, specifically on the current security situation, the recent constitutional amendment, Electoral Reform, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to mention a few.

“We therefore align with the Southern Governors Forum on the need to reaffirm our unity and wholesome development of Nigeria on the frontiers cardinal pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people.

“While appreciating the Forum’s unanimous stands on the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria, which resolved that the next President of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region, hence we therefore call for a concerted efforts for a more deliberate supports for the Southwest zone to produce the next President in 2023 tagged: ‘Yoruba Agenda 2023.’

“We further commend the governors’ stand against selective criminal justice, wherein the recent invasion of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s House and killing of innocent Nigerians in most heinous injustice and gruesome attacks is an example of such, this is totally condemnable and outlawed.

“Hence, the need for proper concerted information to the State Governor who doubles as the Chief Security Officer on any execution of order or activities by any Federal law enforcement agencies, so as not to lead to counter monumental disaster and conflict of authority.

“We further reiterate our support for state owned policing system that is best suitable for the present climes, wherein succinct strategic security of lives and properties can be adequately guaranteed.

“We wish to inform Southern Governors Forum to hold their respective State’s legislators at both the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly to account and be more responsive on the review of the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) Law, which tacitly gave 3% to the host oil producing community, while appealing for support to increase from 5% to 10% share of the oil revenue to the host community;

“We support the Forum’s joint ownership of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to be held in trust by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of Government have stakes in that vehicle.

“We support the SGF’s resolution on the rejection of the removal of the Electronic transmission of the election result from the electoral act; and also rejects the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.

“We salute the befitting and hospitale hosting by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, while granting Lagos State as the Permanent Secretariat of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum respectively.”