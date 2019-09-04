<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Election petition tribunal for Yobe, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday upheld the election of Sen. Ibrahim Bomoi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Feb. 23, general elections.

Delivering judgment, Justice Susan Orji, the chairman of the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Sen. Muhammed Hassan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lacking in evidence.

Hassan challenged the declaration of Bomoi and his party, the APC by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on grounds that the election that produced Bomoi was fraught with irregularities.

He also challenged the election based on allegation of multiple votes, unlawful cancellation of votes in some polling units, non compliance with electoral acts and that he was not elected on by majority of lawful votes.

Orji held that there was no evidence to show over voting in some of the polling units.

She also said that the some of the document tendered before the tribunal in some of the polling units did not contain some of the facts pleaded before the tribunal.

According to her, the argument on the figure that some votes were cancel is not substantiated enough .

“Testimony of the majority of the witnesses were laced with hearsay evidence, to which the tribunal cannot attach any probative value,” she said.

She said that there was no evidence before the tribunal to declare the petitioner winner of the election.

Reacting to the judgment, Bomoi lauded the tribunal and the Nigerian judiciary.

Bomoi expressed gratitude to the APC leadership and the people of Yobe South Senatorial District for their support.