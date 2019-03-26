<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Almost a month after his defeat, governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe state Amb Umar Damagum has congratulated the governor-elect Mai Mala Buni.

The PDP candidate told reporters after his party’s review meeting of their performance in the last election.

He called on the governor-elect to be fair and just to every Yobe reside irrespective of their party affiliation.

Damagum said the time for politics was over, urging the business of governance should be put in the front burner instead of petty politics of victimisation.

He also disclosed his party will not be heading to the tribunal over outcome of the polls in the state.

“Even though, there are so many things that have bedeviled the elections but winner has been announced.

“We have no option but to accept the will of God, and move forward to do what is important for me and my supporters,” he noted.

Damagum expressed reservation with the electoral body but noted such issues would not stop him from congratulating the winner.

He urged the governor- elect to use his mandate for the good of those who elected them.

“I congratulated our Governor Elect, Mai Mala Buni with his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana. I call on him to look at Yobe as his entire constituency knowing that God has given him this opportunity that every other person living in Yobe is his responsibility.

“He should be just and fair to everyone and should mix petty politics with governance. The time for politics is over. It is now the time to build Yobe. I wish him all the best,” Damagum said.

Asked whether he will be heading to the tribunal, he replied: “I cannot go into what I am uncertain about. I can’t go to the tribunal.

“All I know is that I had a good running battle but with what is happening in the country and the judiciary itself, I don’t think I would go into an uncertain venture. I accept the will of God and the wishes of Yobe people.”

Asked if he would accept an opportunity to be part of the APC- led government if given the opportunity, Damagum said: “Until he contacts me, I will decide that.

“Like I call on this people for this meeting, if he contacts me, I will also call them together, discuss and give him an answer.”

He thanked his supporters and expressed optimism that bright and better future is awaiting the party ahead.