



Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday clinched the All Progressives Congress ticket to contest the Yobe North senatorial election.

Alhaji Umar Kareto, the returning officer of the election, said a total of 1,865 delegates were accredited out of which the Senate leader polled 1,702 votes.

Lawan, who emerged unopposed, appreciated the people for the opportunity given to him to represent the zone in the Senate.

“The people of this zone have kept faith in me, they have shown trust, tolerance, resilience and support.

“I appreciate and assure you that I will continue to protect and promote your interests so that you are not shortchanged,” he said.