The Yobe State governorship aspiration of the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Maimala Buni, on Sunday received a boost as the Inter-Party Advisory Council adopted him as their consensus candidate.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the Yobe state chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Alhaji Umar Kukuri, said the council has adopted Maimala of the APC as the consensus governorship candidate in the state.

Kukuri, who spoke to some select journalists in Damaturu, said: “So far, there are no governorship aspirants in other political parties except APC, we have carefully sieved the APC aspirants to arrive at supporting Maimala for the governorship.”

He explained that the decision to adopt Maimala was based on the need to promote good governance and continuity in service delivery and democratic dividends to the people.

He said: “Although we do not belong to the ruling APC, it is about our collective fate and future as citizens of Yobe state which is our primary interest above any other interest.

“We are all stakeholders and we have carefully gauged all the aspirants and arrived at supporting the aspiration of Maimala for continuity in the achievements recorded in healthcare delivery, education, road network and agriculture among others.”

The IPAC chairman also said that the council was inspired by the collective decision of the APC stakeholders to nominate Maimala as the preferred aspirant.

Kukuri said the beauty of the APC scribe was there for everyone to see as attested to by the support his aspiration received from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this could not be unconnected to “his impeccable character of transparency, accountability and commitment to service”.

He said: “You will recall that he had earlier enjoyed the support of the president when aspiring for a second term in office as the party’s national secretary, so for him to have earned the confidence of President Buhari, speaks volumes of the trust and competence of Maimala”.

He commended APC for the peaceful conduct of its affairs during the congresses, stakeholders meetings and the endorsement of Maimala as the preferred aspirant of the party urging the party and its supporters to sustain peaceful electioneering during and after the elections.