<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor-Elect for Yobe State, Alh. Mai Mala Buni will on Wednesday be sworn-in as the new Executive Governor behind closed doors.

Newsmen observed that attendance will be strictly by invitation as only a handful of invitation cards have been printed and are being issued by protocol officials as tickets to grant guests access to the Banquet Hall.

The Chairman Publicity Sub-Committee for the 2019 inauguration, Alh. Mala Musti who is also the State Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture disclosed to newsmen in Damaturu that the event will be held at the new Banquet Hall of Government House in Damaturu with strict control of the crowd to the venue.

The Commissioner, however, advised the general public that will not have the opportunity to attend the event to wait until June 12 when a grand celebration will be held at the August 27th Stadium in Damaturu.

He explained that the decision of the committee to restrict the swearing behind closed doors is in conformity with the president’s low-keyed inauguration which will, however, be held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

“As you may be aware that the inauguration/swearing-in ceremony will be low-keyed because of the pronouncement by His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari that henceforth Democracy Day will be celebrated on 12th June every year.

“All other activities for the democracy Day Celebration have been shifted to June 12 which will be celebrated with fanfare,” Mala Musti said.

With the current arrangement, the new governor Mai Mala Buni will not be taking the traditional salute from security agencies which signify as a sign of allegiance to him as the chief executive of the state after being sworn-in as the fourth executive governor of the 28-year-old State. He will also not be opportune to inspect the guard of honour, another key aspect of the swearing-in ceremony of a new Chief Executive of the state and the President Commander-in– Chief of the Armed Forces.