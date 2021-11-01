Yobe governor approves payment of pension, gratuity to 359 council retirees

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the sum of N422,179, 194.07 for the payment of pension and gratuity to 359 Local Government retirees in the 17 local government councils of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press Affairs and Media on Monday.

The approval states “it is to cover the payment in respect of Batch 44, validated for the settlement of families of 89 deceased staff amounting to N125, 264,991.02 and 270 living retirees amounting to N296, 914,203. 05.

The beneficiaries were carefully screened after submission by the office of the Auditor-General Local Government, to ensure payment of only genuine beneficiaries.

The payment of these benefits will no doubt contribute to the well being of the beneficiaries and their families after retirement from service.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni administration has maintained a leading position in payment of salary, pension and gratuities.

The National Union of Pensioners had recently appreciated the Governor with an award in appreciation of his commitment to payment of pension and gratuity.

Similarly, independent organisations including ‘Budgit’ and the Center for Transparency and Integrity Watch Nigeria, acknowledged the prudence and fiscal transparency of the Buni administration.