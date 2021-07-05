Yobe governor appoints accountant general, two others

Gov Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe on Monday approved the appointment of Alhaji Musa Fara-Fara as the substantive Accountant General of the state.

Fara-Fara is the former Director, Finance and Supply in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The approval is contained in a statement by the state Head of Service ( HOS), Alhaji Muhammad Nura, in Damaturu.

He said the governor had also approved the posting of Alhaji Lawan Kaku from the state ministry of health to the Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency as Acting Director, Finance and Supply.

He said Alhaji Bako Kagu, formerly with Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency, was deployed to the Governor’s Office as Head of Accounts Department.

The HOS said all appointments were with immediate effect.

He charged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by being committed to their duties.