



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Yobe State has declared Mai Mala Buni of APC as the winner of the governorship election in the state after polling 444, 013 to defeat Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun of PDP who scored 95, 703 votes.

INEC Yobe State Governorship election’s Returning Officer, Professor Abubakar Kunduri, Vice Chancellor Federal University Wukari, Taraba State who declared the results, said “That Mai Mala Buni of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and is returned elected”.

While giving the breakdown of the result earlier, Professor Kunduri said 560, 492 stood as the total votes cast, with 546, 391 as the total valid votes, while 14, 101 votes were rejected in the election.

The Returning Officer declared Mai Mala Buni as the winner of the election at about 10:50 pm, under the watchful eyes of various political parties’ agents, heads of security agencies, election observers, journalists, as well as other top officials of the electoral umpire.

The results as collated from the 17 LGAs of the state showed that APC had cleared them all with wide margin.