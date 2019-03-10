



Collation of election results for the gubernatorial election in Yobe state has been adjourned to 4 pm today.

The State Returning Officer for the gubernatorial elections Prof. Abubakar Musa Kundiri, the Vice Chancellor of University of Wukari announced the adjournment after 10 Local Government Areas out of the 17 have been collated and authenticated with the APC maintaining a steady lead in all.

The collation which started at 10 am this morning was earlier adjourned to 2pm with nine LGAs collated in the first segment.

One Local government was however received at the resumption of the first adjournment after which Prof Kundiri gave a two hours adjournment to resume by 4pm during which the remaining LGAs are expected to be ready.

“I think it’s better we adjourned and resume by 4pm so that we have successive presentations by the time we resume,” Prof. Kundiri announced.

Checks reveal that the LGAs so far collated include: Tarmuwa; Gujba; Karasuwa; Damaturu; Nangere; Bursari; Bade; Fika; Gulani and Jakusko.

Meanwhile, the LGAs still awaiting are Fune; Potiskum; Machina, Yusufari, Geidam, Yunusari and Nguru.

The APC has won in all the 10 LGAs so far received.