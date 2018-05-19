Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State have been re-elected through affirmation by the delegates.

The Chairman of the Yobe State Congress Committee Alhaji Umar Kareto, after reading out the list of the officials submitted to him, inquired from the delegates whether it’s a true reflection of their decision of which they unanimously answered in the affirmative.

After completing the process, Alhaji Kareto confirmed their re-election as the new executives of the APC in Yobe state.

In their separate reactions, the Senate Leader Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba, described the Congress as transparent and a clear demonstration of the level of unity among APC members in the state and the confidence they have in the party executives.

They also commended Governor Ibrahim Geidam for demonstrating good leadership that made the party stronger devoid rancour or any faction.

The returned officials include Alhaji Adamu Chillariye as Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Baba Kankare as Deputy Chairman and Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe as Secretary with Hajiya Ladi Jibrin as Women Leader.

Babangida Adamu was returned as Youth Leader, Muhammed Gadaka Treasurer and Hamisu Hashim Legal Adviser among others.

The State Congress was witnessed by most of the political heavyweights in the state including senators, members of the national and state assemblies, local government chairmen, party leaders and delegates. Governor Ibrahim Geidam and his Deputy Engineer Abubakar Aliyu were represented by the Speaker Yobe state House of Assembly Adamu Dala Dogo.

The Congress was performed at the Cultural Centre, Damaturu amidst of tight security.