It appears Borno State will produce replacement for the vacant National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if information gleaned at the weekend is anything to rely.

A presidential source hinted that Yobe State APC has conceded the position of the National Secretary of to Borno State.

The position was zoned to Yobe/Borno and has since become a source of controversy between the two states.

Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, who served as National Secretary of the ruling party position he vacated on becoming the chief executive of Yobe State, we gathered had insisted that the zoning arrangement be maintained.

However stakeholders of the northeast zone of the party while canvassing for more consultation among stakeholders in the two states believed the position be conceded to Borno state because of an equally high national position held by Yobe in the Nigerian Senate, through Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President.





It was learnt at the weekend though that Yobe State has finally conceded the position to Borno state, paving way for possible emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari-preferred candidate, Arc. Waziri Bulama.

The Yobe State governor we gathered breezed into Abuja Thursday insisting to before APC leadership that Yobe State must produce his replacement for position APC National Secretary.

He was however persuaded to cede the position following a meeting in the Presidency.

Recall that the choice National Secretary of APC had divided members of the National Working Committee recently when APC National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha, sharply disagreed with the NWC on the matter.

Mustapha had insisted that the choice and decision to replace the National Secretary must come from the North East zone and that the Presidency had not anointed any candidate.

If Presidential information is anything to rely, Arc. Bulama is expected to assume office this week on acting capacity.