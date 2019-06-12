<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There will be no fanfare in the celebration of democracy day in Yobe State.

Investigation has revealed that the state arrived at the decision following contemplation as to whether to merge the celebrations with the State reception of the new Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, the son of the soil to the state.

No one is sure when the celebrations will be held as according to the chairman of publicity Sub-committee Mala Musti said some adjustments have been made to the initial arrangements of activities for the democracy celebration in the state.

“The chairman Publicity Sub committee for the inauguration of the Executive Governor of Yobe state, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, and the 2019 democracy day celebration, Alhaji Mala Musti wishes to inform the general public that some adjustments have been effected in the earlier activities lined-up for the 2019 democracy day celebration.

“Consequent upon this development, prayer sessions for peace, tranquillity and progress of the state and the country, in general, will be held on 12th June 2019 at the Yobe Mosque and Islamic Centre, Damaturu as well as all the local government councils of the state.

“In that regard, people of the state are therefore enjoined to pray for lasting peace, security and bumper harvest in the state and the nation as a whole,” the statement read in part.

Newsmen met an empty August 27th Stadium Damaturu, venue earlier billed for the celebrations in the State.

Instead, some detachment of mobile policemen were noticed around the stadium waiting for any superior orders.