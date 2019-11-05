<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Yobe House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed receipt of 20 nominees submitted by Gov. Mai Mala Buni for screening and confirmation as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

The Assembly, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, said the list was contained in a letter signed by Baba Mallam Wali, the acting Secretary to the State Government, addressed to the Speaker.

He said a commissioner was nominated from each of the 17 local government areas with three additional others from the three political zones of the state, making a total of 20 nominees.

Similarly, the governor sought the approval of the legislature for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has fixed the commencement of screening of the nominees for Wednesday with former Sen. Alkali Jajere and four ex-members of House of Representatives.

The former lawmakers are Abdullahi Kukuwa, Goni Bukar, Yerima Lawan and Sidi Karasuwa.

Others slated for screening on Thursday include Messrs Garba Iliya, Mohammed Lamin, Musa Mustapha, Mala Musty and Bukar Dauda.

The screening will continue on Nov. 12 with Mohammed Gagiyo, Mohammed Lawan-Gana, Barma Shettima, Abdullahi Bego and Mohammed Idris.

The last batch of Dr Mairo Amshi, Umaru Wakili, Hajiya Hauwa Bah, Saleh Samanja and Prof. Mohammed Munkaila will hold on Nov. 13.