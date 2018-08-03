As part of the efforts to ensure legitimate and credible election in Osun State, a Civil Society Organisation, YIIAGA AFRICA has said it will deploy over 500 stationary and 31 mobile citizen observers for the election.

Speaking at the round table on the Osun State Governorship Election, the project manager of the organisation, Mrs Cynthia Mbamalu, also disclosed that 31 mobile observers would go for random sample at the 250 polling units across all the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

She remarked that observers would be carefully selected to ensure that every local government area was included proportionally in the sample .

Mbamalu stressed that the sampled polling units for would be based on the percentage of polling units and registered voters in that LGA.