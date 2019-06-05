<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the ongoing war of words between leaders of the party and address obvious grievances in many states.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Nabena said the war of words between top leaders of the party, particularly the current National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and immediate-past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, was unnecessary, a distraction and is weakening the foundation of the party.

Nabena who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party is however worried about the silence of the President to developments in the party, adding that as the party leader, he should take the lead and call all parties to order.

Some leaders of the APC, especially the former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Deputy National Chairman, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, as well as the leadership of the party have been trading accusations and counter-accusations about the misfortunes that has befallen the party in recent times.

The crisis in the party began with the conduct of party congresses and got to its head during the party primaries as a result of what mode to adopt in the selection of candidates for the 2019 election, leading to the huge loss it suffered, outrightly losing out in Rivers and Zamfara states.

A worried Nabena said, “The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 General Election in some states which we previously controlled is indeed worrisome. However, we are still the governing party which produced the President; control majority states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

“Compared to the failed Peoples Democratic (PDP), the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences. In fact, in a few months, we expect a huge influx from members of the rudderless PDP and other political parties into the APC.

“Elections have been won and lost. High-level meetings such as National Caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are there to address party matters.

“I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate-past National Chairmen to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media for the sake of the party and focus on the important task of forming government at the state and federal levels to deliver on our Next Level mandate. We need a united house to ensure the growth and strength of our party.

“In the immediate, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of our party to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party.”