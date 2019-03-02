



Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, has urged the party leadership to urgently put in place an inclusive and fair internal zoning/selection arrangement to enable the APC caucus produce all its preferred principal officers for the incoming Senate and House of Representatives.

This, he said was to forestall a repeat of the political crisis that followed the election of the National Assembly leadership in 2015.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday Nabena urged President Muhammadu Buhari to play a lead role in the APC’s internal selection arrangement for the incoming 9th National Assembly.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost the presidential election and they have now adopted a plan B from their infamous Dubai strategy meeting to hijack the incoming National Assembly leadership by repeating their heinous coup in the previous Assembly.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) must prevent a repeat of a situation where despite our overwhelming majority in the outgoing 8th Senate and House of Representatives, the National Assembly leadership was hijacked by saboteurs and their opposition PDP collaborators.

“Nigerians will recall how the outgoing 8th National Assembly under Bukola Saraki sabotaged the present administration in pursuit of selfish political interest of the PDP. But for the principled, focussed and dogged governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, many of the unprecedented developmental achievements recorded would have been completely sabotaged.

“The National Assembly is a strategic arm of government to achieve the Change Agenda for the country. I call on the Party’s leadership to urgently set out mechanisms for the zoning/selection of our preferred principal officers who will join the President Buhari administration in implementing our Change Agenda.

“Aside being President, Muhammadu Buhari is a respected father figure among party members and supporters. His direct involvement and views will be very important as the Party works around the zoning/selection arrangements,” Nabena said.