



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Yakubu Gambo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on the fight against corruption, insecurity and economic woes in the country for the prosperity of the masses.

He said that Buhari’s administration is determined to bring to bear innovations that will boost Nigeria’s economy and provide a conducive atmosphere for business.

Gambo disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos and urged Nigerians to come out en masse to vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Election countrywide.

“The President came into power in 2015 after lossing election for about three times, he came at a time when Nigeria was seen as a parial state, to his credit, he has been able to restore peace and order, to his credit, he has made his mark in the fight against corruption, to his credit, he has bailed us out of economic woes.

“My expectations in the next level is that he will consolidate on the gains recorded in the key areas that he has drawn to his heart, fighting corruption, maintaining peace and bringing improvement on the situation of the economy.”

Dr Gambo said the election which has been adjuged by both local and International observers to be free and fair, peaceful and credible should be consolidated on during the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

He commended Governor Simon Lalong and political stakeholders in Plateau State for maintaining peace during the poll as there was no cases of violence and ballot boxes snatching.

“I believe that with the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, he will take Nigeria to the next level. I want to commend the courage of those who participated in the election with him for calling on their supporters to keep the peace and being orderly while the pursue the legitimate ways of addressing their grievances.”

He said elections should not be seen as a ‘do-or-die’ affair, saying the winning side should operate within the ambit of the law and run an inclusive government.