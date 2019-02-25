



House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Sunday declared winner of Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency Bauchi.

He polled 73,609 votes to secure a fourth consecutive term.

He defeated his closest rival Dalhatu Kantana of the All Progressive Congress APC who bagged 50,708 votes.

The returning officer, Professor Muhammed Abdulhamid, declared Dogara the winner at the federal constituency collation centre in Zwall at Tafawa Balewa local government.

The Speaker, who decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the PDP last year, coasted home in home town Bogoro where APC polled 30,216 and PDP scored 25,829.

In Dass LGA, APC polled 16,661, PDP got 10,222 while in Tafawa Balewa, APC got 30,201 PDP garnered 37,558 votes.

INEC had earlier rescheduled election at a polling unit in Kopti for Sunday due to the failure of the smart card reader deployed, which delayed the collation of result.

The Bauchi politician was first elected to the parliament in 2007 as a member of the PDP.

He defected to the APC in 2014 as part of the new-PDP bloc that revolted ahead of the 2015 elections.

Dogara has been in the Lower Chamber for 12 years, serving as Speaker in the last three and half years.