



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has said the life of the current House still lasts until the next three months, adding that there were many pending issues before shortly it.

Dogara made this known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Sunday in Abuja.

The speaker said that the pending issues before the House needed urgent legislative attention including the 2019 Appropriations Bill.

“The Speaker is concentrating in accomplishing all he promised in the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives.

“Who becomes what in the 9th House of Representatives is not the concern or business of the current Speaker, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara.

“You should please spare him from these unfounded speculations,” Turaki said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a section of the media has been awashed with reports on likely prime contenders in the leadership race of the two chambers of the assembly.