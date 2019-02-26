



Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has dedicated his victory to God and the people of Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency.

In a press statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, Dogara commended the courage of the people of the constituency who defied all odds to return him to the House of Representatives for the fourth time.

“I dedicate this victory to God first and our ever peace loving and resilient people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency who defied all odds to return me to the House of Representatives for an unprecedented 4th term.

“By their uncommon courage, sacrifice and patience in the face of unwarranted provocation, threat and intimidation and also attempts to subvert their will by undemocratic forces, they have made history today in Nigeria by breaking a jinx that has plagued the House of Representatives since First Assembly as no presiding officer (both Speaker and Deputy Speaker) has ever been re-elected to the House,” the statement read.

According to the speaker, Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa has also set a record as the first in Bauchi State to return a member to the House of Representatives for fourth consecutive term.

Dogara thanked his friends and supporters who contributed immensely in making history possible, saying that together they shall continue to defy evil and make Nigeria work again.