Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has once again kicked against the demands for Nigeria’s next president to be someone from the southern region.

The 46-year-old said during a televised interview on Monday, October 25, 2021, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s replacement must be picked based on capacity rather than the regional background.

The governor noted that the country is already harmed by ethnic divides, and what is needed is a leader who will unify varying interests and lead excellently.

He said, “Poverty, insecurity, and maladministration does not know whether you’re from this tribe or that. What is important is who is coming to deliver this country.

“Let us educate our followers, rather than sowing certain sentiments in the polity in order to suit our purpose.”

The repeated demand for a southern president directly harms Bello’s ambition to contest in the 2023 presidential election as he’s from a northern state.

But he said during Monday’s interview that he’s eminently qualified for the position, especially taking into account his achievements as Kogi governor over the past five years.

He said he united the state despite that it was largely divided along ethnic, religious, and tribal lines when he assumed office in 2016.

Bello said he’d gladly answer calls to contest in the election and replace Buhari, even if it means he won’t complete his second term as governor.

“Serving Nigeria in that greater capacity will serve the interest of the people of Kogi, Nigerians, Africa, and even black race than I remaining the executive governor of Kogi,” he said.