The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello winner of the 2019 governorship election in Kogi state.

Bello won majority votes in 12 of the 21 local government areas in the state, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Engr. Musa Wada won majority votes in 9 local government areas.

Bello polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat Wada who polled 189,704 votes.