<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A ranking member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s judicial system, saying he would lose his seat if the judgment was for the highest bidder.

Onuigbo’s faith followed his victory at the Court of Appeal in Owerri which on Thursday upheld the earlier ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal in his favour as the truly elected representative of his constituency.

Reacting to the judgment in a statement in Abuja, Onuigbo said he has been motivated to do more for the people of Ikwuano and Umuahia who he represents at the national scene.

He expressed gratitude to God and the people for standing by him throughout the period of the legal tussle.

“While I saw the many legal tussles initiated to try and steal my victory as mere distractions considering the resounding way my people voted for me, at no point in time did I ever let my foot off the gas in my commitment to delivering unparalleled representation to the great people of Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South. If anything, I became more vocal and more relentless in the pursuit of everything good for my people.

“It is this remarkable and in-built burning desire for selfless and result-oriented service that the people of our constituency saw in me, and largely agreed that I should be re-elected to represent them for a second time (a first for the constituency).

“And as a ranking member of the House of Representatives, I have more opportunities and better experience to do exceedingly great for my people, and all of my actions since I set foot on the House of Representatives have been geared towards doing that (more so, as a ranking member).

“Thankfully, this brings to an end the legal distractions. I must now continue to focus on my hallmark of effective and responsive representation. More than ever, I am committed to changing the face of representation in Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South, and I make you this promise today, that when we are done, we would have set a standard in representation that shall be the envy of many.

“The actions of the judges, from the Tribunal to the Appeal Court, are worthy of commendation. They demonstrated unparalleled professionalism and thoroughness in the way they handled the judgments and showed that the Judiciary, is the hope of the common man. If this was a judgment for the highest bidder, I would have lost, and the hopes of the good people of Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency for effective representation dashed.

“My deepest appreciation to God, my family, my legal team, the entire good people of great Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency, and all Nigerians, for their unflinching support and unquestionable faith in me. May God bless all of us.”