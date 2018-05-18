Forty candidates, including two women, have been listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as candidates of various political parties for the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The list was published by INEC on Thursday.

The list

1. Peoples Democratic Party: Prof. Kolapo Olusola

2. All Progressives Congress: Dr. Kayode Fayemi

3. Accord: Margaret Ilesanmi

4. Democratic Alternative: Olajumoke Saheed

5. Action Alliance: Comrade Shola Omolola

6. Advanced Congress of Democrats: Lawrence Ogundipe

7. Allied Congress Party of Nigeria: Dr. Jide Ayenibiowo

8. Alliance for Democracy: Olaniyi Agboola

9. African Democratic Congress: Chief Ayodele David Adesua

10. Action Democratic Party: Otunba Segun Adewale

11. AGA: Lucas Arubuloye

12. All Grand Alliance Party: Stephen Oribamise

13. Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party: Rev. Tunde Afe

14. African People’s Alliance: Malam Saheed Jimoh

15. Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance: Tope Adebayo

16. All Progressives Grand Alliance: Evangelist Gbenga Adekunle

17. Better Nigeria People’s Party: Prince Adegboye Ajayi

18. Democratic People’s Congress: Olalekan Olanrewaju

19. Democratic People’s Party: Pastor Stephen Oladejo

20: GPN: Adewale Akinyele

21. Independent Democrats: Tosin Ajibare

22. Kowa Party: Temitope Amuda

23. Labour Party: Dr. Sikiru Lawal

24. Masses Movement of Nigeria: Olabode Jegede

25. Mega Progressive People’s Party: Sunday Balogun

26. National Conscience Party: Comrade Sunday Ogundana

27. Nigeria Democratic Congress Party: Dr. Bode Olowoporoku

28. PANDEF: Chief Adebisi Omoyeni

29. PDC: Ayoyinka Dada

30. Progressives People’s Alliance: Goke Animasaun

31. Providence People’s Congress: Stephen Obasanmi

32. People’s Party of Nigeria: Ebenezer Ogunsakin

33. Social Democratic Party: Akinloye Ayegbusi

34. United Democratic Party: Dr. Olusegun Adeleye

35. Unity Party of Nigeria: Femi Bade-Gboyega

36. Young Democratic Party: Ayodeji Faokorede

37. Young Progressive Party: Temitope Omotayo