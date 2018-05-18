Forty candidates, including two women, have been listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as candidates of various political parties for the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.
The list was published by INEC on Thursday.
The list
1. Peoples Democratic Party: Prof. Kolapo Olusola
2. All Progressives Congress: Dr. Kayode Fayemi
3. Accord: Margaret Ilesanmi
4. Democratic Alternative: Olajumoke Saheed
5. Action Alliance: Comrade Shola Omolola
6. Advanced Congress of Democrats: Lawrence Ogundipe
7. Allied Congress Party of Nigeria: Dr. Jide Ayenibiowo
8. Alliance for Democracy: Olaniyi Agboola
9. African Democratic Congress: Chief Ayodele David Adesua
10. Action Democratic Party: Otunba Segun Adewale
11. AGA: Lucas Arubuloye
12. All Grand Alliance Party: Stephen Oribamise
13. Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party: Rev. Tunde Afe
14. African People’s Alliance: Malam Saheed Jimoh
15. Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance: Tope Adebayo
16. All Progressives Grand Alliance: Evangelist Gbenga Adekunle
17. Better Nigeria People’s Party: Prince Adegboye Ajayi
18. Democratic People’s Congress: Olalekan Olanrewaju
19. Democratic People’s Party: Pastor Stephen Oladejo
20: GPN: Adewale Akinyele
21. Independent Democrats: Tosin Ajibare
22. Kowa Party: Temitope Amuda
23. Labour Party: Dr. Sikiru Lawal
24. Masses Movement of Nigeria: Olabode Jegede
25. Mega Progressive People’s Party: Sunday Balogun
26. National Conscience Party: Comrade Sunday Ogundana
27. Nigeria Democratic Congress Party: Dr. Bode Olowoporoku
28. PANDEF: Chief Adebisi Omoyeni
29. PDC: Ayoyinka Dada
30. Progressives People’s Alliance: Goke Animasaun
31. Providence People’s Congress: Stephen Obasanmi
32. People’s Party of Nigeria: Ebenezer Ogunsakin
33. Social Democratic Party: Akinloye Ayegbusi
34. United Democratic Party: Dr. Olusegun Adeleye
35. Unity Party of Nigeria: Femi Bade-Gboyega
36. Young Democratic Party: Ayodeji Faokorede
37. Young Progressive Party: Temitope Omotayo