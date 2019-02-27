



There was wild jubilation in Kebbi State following the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election conducted by Inec.

As soon as the announcement of Buhari’s victory was made by Mahmud Yakubu, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday night, people defied the night and took to the streets chanting ‘Sai Baba, Sai Baba’.

The jubilation even became intense in the morning of Wednesday, youths ,women and children were engrossed in wild jubilation, dancing carrying brooms and pouring water on the major roads.

Other people were also seen with APC vehicles and personal cars cruising on the streets. Okada and Keke Napep tricycle drivers were not left out of the euphoria of the jubilation as they also drove along major roads wildly.

Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, Jega, Aliero, Koko Besse, Maiyama, Bunza, Bagudo were among the local government areas in Kebbi where people came out on the streets to demonstrate their joy over the victory of PMB at the polls. Buhari and all the APC candidates for National House of Assembly in Kebbi emerged victorious at the polls.

The Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudo soon after the declaration of the presidential result in favour of PMB at the Collation Center in Birnin Kebbi, thanked people of Kebbi for Coming out in large numbers to elect Buhari.

Bagudu also met on Tuesday with the staff of Government House, Security and the media to thank them for their support during the electioneering period.

He called on people of the state to come again end mass during the governorship and state house of assembly election to cast their votes for APC.