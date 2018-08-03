Mrs. Silifat Aborishade, whose husband, Adeniyi Aborishade, died of gunshot injuries, during a recent meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, has urged the police to withdraw murder charges against the chieftains of the political party.

Recall that the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba ordered that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, and 10 others be remanded in prison custody.

The judge gave the order following their alleged involvement in the murder of the party chairman in the Apapa Local Government Area of the state.

Aborishade, who was the Chairman of the PDP, Apapa chapter, was reportedly shot in the leg on July 21, 2018, during a meeting of the PDP at Igbosuku, Lekki Phase 2.

Those charged along with Salvador were Kehinde Fasasi, Rotimi Kujore, Fatai Adele, Ismaila Abiola, Amos Fawole, Victoria Falowo, Mukaila Odukoya, Oropo Isaac, Mohammed Babangida and Ugochukwu Nwoke.

However, in a letter dated July 30, the deceased’s wife, Olabisi, urged the police to withdraw charges against five of the defendants, who, according to her, were innocent.

The five, who were charged as the 2nd to 6th defendants, are Dr Amose Fawole, Kehinde Fasasi, Rotimi Kujore, Fatai Adele and Ismaila Abiola.

According to the widow, ” I was shocked to hear that the five men were charged by the police when they were actually complainants in the case.

“The five PDP chieftains were the ones who rushed my husband to the hospital after being shot and also reported the case to the police.”