The Coalition of APC Support Groups at the weekend asked the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to officially announce the choice of Arch. Waziri Bulama as the substantive National Secretary of the party without further delay.

The coalition told a news conference in Abuja that any further delay in the announcement will be giving room to unnecessary comments that will further divide the APC insisting that Bulama’s track record stands him in good stead to takeover the position.

A meeting of the National Working Committee of he party had endorsed Bulama for the position vacated by current Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, but the National Vice Chairman (North east) Mustapha Salihu opposed the choice, accusing the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of trying to impose Bulama on the party.

Chairman of the Coalition, Ambassador Lawan Muhammad Munir said the nomination of Bulama was in the best interest of the party.





He said: “We are asking the party to announce hid appointment if it hasn’t done so and whatever they have not done, they should do it immediately. it is when this is taking too much time that people begin to say this or that and that will not be in the interest of the party.

“we know that there are certain problems in the party, it is not that we don’t know but we will not allow this to come under all the problems that is going on.

“We want that after this, the party should come back to normal. we should not listen to voices who will divide us. once we are together, then everything good will happen to us but once we are divided, people will have the opportunity to say all sorts of things.

“I don’t know how governors of a region will decide who will become the secretary of a national party which is supposed to be the most important office in a party. They are only six in the region but if the rest of the governors are in support, there is nothing one can do.”