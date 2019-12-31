<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A PDP Member Representing Billiri East State Constituency in the APC controlled Gombe State House of Assembly, Mr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, has given the reason why the State legislature did not waste time in scrutinizing and passing the State’s 2020 appropriation presented to them by the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

Ayala told newsmen shortly after a parley and empowerment programme he organized for his constituents that he, along with other House members were convinced with the intentions of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (APC) to take the State to greater heights.

According to him, this is the first time the House is passing the budget in record time adding that “we are convinced with the proposal which is in line with what we believe in”.

He stated further that ” It must not take up to two, five or six months before it is passed if we are convinced. I served in the appropriation committee and we are convinced it doesn’t require wasting time”.

He emphatically stressed that “the Governor is in a hurry to do good things to the people and we are in a hurry to support that too, if not, we have no reason to be in the House”.

The Governor had presented an appropriation of One hundred and thirty billion, six hundred and sixty-eight million, seven hundred and thirty-seven thousand, five hundred and ninety-three naira, forty-eight kobo (N130,668,737,593.48) to the State House of Assembly on Monday 9th December 2019.

According to Ayala, the House on 27th December, 2019, after scrutinizing and making some adjustments, passed over N130.83b as the State’s budget for the year 2020.

The Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, assented to the budget by signing it into law on the same day in a colourful ceremony in the evening at the Government House.