Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called K1 de Ultimate, has said he is supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid because he is fighting a group of Nigerians he described as ‘cabal’.

K1, who sparked reactions on social media sometime last week after he visited the President in Abuja, insisted that Buhari gained his support because of his courage to fight ‘Cabals’ hindering the progress of the nation.

He told Punch, “I support President Buhari and want to carry it on my head because this is the first time we see a person coming twice to fight the cabal that refuses to let this country move forward. The cabal that refuses to let the people of this nation making good of the nation for themselves and for other generations to come.

“For the first time we have someone who looks the cabal in the face and tells them enough is enough. He had tried this when he first came as a military ruler.”

Speaking on why he supported Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he said that the national leader of the All Progressive Congress paid attention to the problems of Nigerians in his area and brought development.

“I supported Asiwaju too when he was in government. It was based on his focus and approach.

“I remember my area in Okota, Lagos, then. And this takes me to why I seriously support Tinubu. There was no development in the area in the past. Everybody would just go there and buy land and start building. One day, council officials came and started demanding this and that. I said, ‘Take it easy with us. If you want to get something from us, you shouldn’t force it on us. Show us the way. Do something for us. There is no gutter here. No drainage and you come here to collect tenement rate. You can collect it only when you have done some things. This prompted the government to do the needful there.

“Today, the people of Okota have cultivated that habit and they see my relationship with government as an opportunity to push matters of the development of our area. So, I have now become the bridge between the government and the people,” he added.

On the incessant killings in the country, Wasiu noted that the problems of killings cannot disappear quickly because they were rooted in history.