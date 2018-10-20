The Aare Musulumi of Iwo land, Alhaji Wahab Sikiru, has lauded the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for securing the future of Osun State at the last gubernatorial elections, won by Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.

Sikiru said Tinubu set the state on a solid pedestal by ensuring continuity with the emergence of the governor-elect.

He said: “Asiwaju is a true leader and he deserves all the commendations for bringing a technocrat to steer the ship of the state in the next four years.

“He (Tinubu) is genuinely interested in development and that he is undoubtedly want in Osun. We appreciate it for the significant role at the gubernatorial elections.

“Now, that the election has been done and dusted, we are sure Osun State is on the path of glory with Oyetola as the new governor and we believe he will be actualiser of all the efforts by the outgoing administration.”

Sikiru advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to be democratic to concede defeat and join the progressives train.

He said, “I’m a leader and our people have spoken through the ballots. They knew who has their love at heart and they resisted the vultures from gaining power in the state.

“Osun is a progressive state, a template is in place and we would ensure it sustainance as we cannot afford to go back to Egypt. APC and Oyetola will surely to take us to the promised land,”

He said the Osun people would vote massively to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

“For us in Osun, President Buhari deserves a second time in office. He has gently paddled the country even in difficult situations. He’s not flamboyant and his scorecards are there for Nigerians to see. He is the leader Nigeria needs at this time. So, we would ensure he returns in 2019 by God’s grace,” he concluded.