<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that it will never allocate resources to a kidnapper or murderer.

The ruling party said this in reaction to a claim made by Hamisu Bala, suspected kidnap kingpin better known as Wadume who had alleged that the APC gave him N13 million for the February 23 presidential election.

He had also said Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, gave him N6 million for the elections.

But in a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said his party did not have a budget for thugs in the last general election.

Issa-Onilu said the era where money was given to hoodlums ended with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray,” he said.

“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources. Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party.”