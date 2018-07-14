Voting has started in most of the towns in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

As early as 6.30 am, voters were already at their polling units awaiting election materials.

In places monitored in Ado Ekiti, Ifaki Ekiti, Ayegbaju, Oye and Iworoko, voting had started in those places.

Security arrangements were also good in those towns as the policemen were civil.

At Ayegbaju Ward 4, unit 002, the European Union Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr Keti Karlsen, hailed the peaceful manner the election commenced.

Karlsen said: “As at 9.17 am, the election has been peaceful. I have been to five polling units and the process has been credible enough.

“This election is going to be a litmus test for 2019 elections. This election is a precursor to the 2019 elections and its success is very crucial to us.”

“The EU have been supporting INEC voter education, how to encourage people with disabilities among others.

“We have seen large turnout of people and the enthusiasm for people to elect a governor that can represent them well.

“I believe this election will be credible if it ends like this”, he said.