



Voting has commenced in 77 polling units across 10 local government areas of Zamfara State.

The exercise was rescheduled for Sunday after electoral officers encountered challenges which they said were beyond their control.

The ongoing security crises, including armed banditry, late arrival of election materials and card reader failures in some parts of the state, were blamed for the failure to conclude the polls alongside many other states on Saturday.

The local government areas affected include Anka, Gusau and Zurmi.

The state resident electoral commissioner, Asmau Maikudi, told newsmen the rescheduled vote would not delay collation of results from polling units where elections were successful on Saturday.

Asides minor skirmishes recorded in downtown Gusau, the state capital, Mrs Maikudi said Zamfara residents were orderly throughout the exercise on Saturday, an atmosphere she hoped would prevail across the affected polling units this Sunday.