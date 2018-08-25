The local government election in Imo state, Saturday, recorded a low turn out, just as some political leaders suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congess, APC, were said to be begging people to go and vote.

This is as the Imo state Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Celestine Ugo, said his party was not part of the said local government election.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, had said they would not take part in the local government election.

At the time, newsmen went to some voting centers in the state capital and observed that they were scanty.

Traders, motorists went on to do their normal businesses. Douglas road at about 7am, was filled to brim with traders for the day’s business.

Some claimed that since PDP and APGA, were not participating in the said election, it means that there was no contest.

Others believed that it would be preferable they do their various businesses to get money to feed their families.

At the time of filling this report, newsmen were told as at 12pm, there was no ISIEC officials at Emedike/Chokoneze, boot 23 Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

The same situation was witnessed in Area L world bank primary school, Owerri west LGA at about 12:15pm.

It was not different in Ihiagwa community at about 11:12 am, there was no sign there would be an election in Ihiagwa community, Owerri west LGA.

Also, at about 1:13pm In Orogwe primary school, in Owerri west local government, few electorate were seen but no security, no ISIEC officials.

While at about 1:15pm in Owerri city school, along Wethedral road, Owerri municipal, ISIEC officials were seen with sensitive materials but were waiting for electorate. security agents were present.

In Oha Owerri hall, in Owerri municipal, at about 2pm voting commenced with some security agents were present.

Newsmen were told that at about 9:30am, sensitive materials were said to have arrived at Orlu local government headquarters for onward distribution.

Some of the electorate at Oha Owerri hall in Owerri municipal council, who came for the exercise were seen discussing among other things the level of voting apathy.