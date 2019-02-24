



The conduct of voters during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Delta State was relatively peaceful across the major communities in Delta North Senatorial District visited by newsmen.

The security arrangements were equally commendable as officials of Civil Defence Corps, FRSC; police were seen at polling units without any form of aggression. The military were stationed at major junctions as voters moved freely unhindered.

Voting process at Ndemili, Ndokwa West LGA, began as early as 8:30am with the card readers deployed performing optimally, in Akumazi-Umuocha, Ika North East Local Government Area, voting was equally peaceful as at 9:30 am but witnessed slow accreditation as some of the card readers malfunctioned.

In Akwukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area, the process was adjudged to be peaceful with massive turnout of voters across the community.

Speaking to journalists at Ward 1, Unit 4, in Akwukwu-Igbo, a former council chairman and PDP Chieftain, Hon Tony Ogbo, expressed delight at the response of the voters and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its high level of preparedness.

His words; “The turnout is impressive. As early as 8am, voters trooped out to the voting centre. I want to commend INEC for the early arrival of materials. It’s been very peaceful and the enthusiasm of people to vote is commendable.”

Hon Ogbo, however, expressed worries at the rate at which card readers malfunctioned, which has been widely reported as the major cause of delay across voting centres.

Chief Patrick Ukah, commissioner for Information, who voted at ward 9, polling unit 3, Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA, said that the voting process started smoothly and hoped that the process remained calm till the end.

The commissioner, however, expressed worries at the malfunctioning of some card readers in some units, adding that some of the adhoc staff appeared inexperienced in handling the machines.

He commended the security agencies for their professionalism so far and urged them to continue.