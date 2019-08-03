<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Low turnout of voters is being recorded in the ongoing bye-election for Pengana State constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Newsmen monitoring the election reports that there is a low turnout of voters at the polling units in Mista Ali, Saya and Jingri areas of the constituency.

Newsmen, however, observed that voting commenced on time at most of the polling units.

Also, security personnel were stationed at the polling areas to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission took the decision to conduct the exercise following the death of the member-elect, Ezekiel Bauda Alon, after he was declared the winner of the March 2019 House of Assembly election in his constituency.