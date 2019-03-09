



Low turnout of voters on Saturday marred the House of Assembly election in Ekiti State.

In some of the polling units visited in Ado Ekiti, few voters showed up to cast their votes, even in the densely populated capital city.

This was contrary to the presidential and National Assembly elections, when voters trekked several kilometres to exercise their franchise.

Even security arrangement was relaxed unlike the presidential election when each unit had four policemen apart from other sister agencies.

Only two policemen were seen in all the units visited.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, attributed the low turnout to the fact that there was no governorship election in Ekiti.

He said this after voting in his unit at ward 8 in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Ojudu added that the light security in the state was connected with the peace enjoyed in the state during the presidential poll.

“There was no incident of arrest or violence in Ekiti in the presidential election. Nobody was arrested and no single gunshot was recorded.

“The strategy must be that more security men were deployed in some other states considered as flashpoints.

“Again, don’t forget that there was no governorship election here today, so the stake seems low,” he said.