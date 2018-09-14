The Governorship Candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), in the forthcoming Gubernatorial Election in Osun State, Arc. Olugbenga Akintola, has said that his vision for Osun was to redirect the economic future of the agrarian State.

Akintola, who spoke while featuring on The Mandate, a political program on Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) said the vision is a must achieve for him considering the economic backwardness of the State.

The Atunse of Osun State preacher said “Growing up and with all my entire schooling in Osun, I noticed how our citizens are of the most evolved character with a strong pride of self-reliance. From my days at Seventh-Day

Adventist Primary School in Ile-Ife through Methodist High School in Ilesa to the University of Ife, the hope for a better future and values imbibed in me were that of uprightness and selflessness.”

More recently, and living in the state, I realised that there is high degree of hopelessness as our people are being compelled to a condition of dependency on handouts. We now appear like a society that has lost its core values of Omoluabi.

Can you imagine the hopes and aspirations with which we took off in the 1960s, and if our development trajectory had continued in an upward swing?

Today, we talk of how Osun’s equatorial climate makes our land very fertile for agricultural cultivation with two major ecological zones of rainforest and savannah; we have over one million ounces of gold under our land as well as talc not to talk of water resources for the generation of hydroelectricity.

All these remain a potential and I begin to wonder when they will become viable reality to create economic opportunities of jobs, industries, and wealth for Osun people,” he said.

As a governing philosophy, he said Omolúàbi puts people as the focus of development and emphasizes that people’s economic condition must be guaranteed for them to be virtuous.

In Osun, he explained that, it means that people must create wealth by seeking creative ways for job creation, which includes; industrialization, and developing human capital.

‘‘We must differentiate from the symbols of development (building schools without teachers or health centers without doctors and drugs) and real development (investments that unleash the talents and entrepreneurial potentials of citizens).

When people have jobs and can take care of their families, their character will subsequently evolve to the point of Omolúàbi and they will be the prime mover of the economy,” he noted.