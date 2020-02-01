<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said Nigerians should hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress responsible for the negative impacts of the travel sanctions imposed on Nigeria by the United States.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said immigration ban is another huge misfortune brought by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to Nigeria.

He accused them of the compromised handling of security issues, in addition to escalated bloodletting and human rights violations under their watch.

He lamented that the travel ban will have grave consequences on the economic, educational, and healthcare opportunities of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan said, “More depressing is that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been reversing diplomatic gains achieved by previous administrations while gradually pitching our nation against other countries of the world with its poor record on security, corruption and human right issues.





“Our party is worried that our nation that, has become a global destination and investment hub under the PDP, is now being pushed back to a pariah status under the incompetent and divisive APC, as reports from other members of the international community, including credible international organizations, have continued to raise concerns on security and human rights issues under the Buhari administration.

“Only recently, our nation was rated as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019 after Iran and Afghanistan, in the Global Terrorism Index rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace.”

He added, “This is in addition to damning reports by reputable organizations including Amnesty International, Transparency International, European Union, United States Department of State, among others, which in various independent reports, raised grave issues of escalated corruption, violation of human rights, disregard to rule of law, abuse of processes, election rigging and poor handling of security issues under the APC.”

The PDP spokesman said that such failures by the APC had continued to bolster insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers to continue to launch deadly attacks on Nigerians.