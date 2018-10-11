



Following the declaration of the results of Wednesday’s local government elections in Plateau State by Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Mr. Fabian Ntung, there now reins terror in the state as PLASIEC office in Bassa Local Government Area and vehicles have been set on fire.

The resident of the Transition Chairperson, Hon. Sarah Bali, was also set ablaze and her official car together with properties worth millions of Naira.

It was gathered that there was tension and pandemonium across the 13 local government areas of the state where the local government election was conducted.

It was observed in Bassa Local Government Area where aggrieved Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) youths, whose candidates for chairmanship and councillorship, were reportedly declared winner at various wards levels, but the result was allegedly doctored in favour of the ruling APC at the PLASIEC headquarters, in Jos, were protesting.

The angry youths started making bonfires and blocking major streets in Bassa to expressed their displeasure over the outcome of the election.

The situation was not different in Langtang North and Mangu local government areas of the state where the elections were declared inconclusive.

The angry youths protested the outcome of the polls at Langtang North, where the PDP Governorship candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Useni hails from.

It was gathered that there was also tension in Bokkos Local Government Area were election results were alleged to have been rigged in favour of APC.

Chairman of Northern Senatorial Zone of PDP, Hon. Christ Hassan, confirmed the destruction of properties in his Bassa Local Government Area.

“I was informed that the resident of the Transition Chairman of Bassa LGA Sarah Bali was set on fire with her car.

“Also, PLASIEC office in the area was also set ablaze by angry youths who were protesting the announcement of illegal election results by PLASIEC chairman.

“The youths were parts of the election and results for councilors and chairman was announced in favour of PDP but today, PLASIEC is announcing a different results that was why there is tension all over the area.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Damishi Sango, said Governor Lalong is planning to swear-in the 11 Local Government Chairmen who were alleged to have been announced.

Sango said, “We have in good authority that PLASIEC has just announced the names of the so-called winners of the election, and that Governor Lalong is planning to swear in the said winners later in the day while results have not been announced.”