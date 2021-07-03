Victor Oye remains suspended as APGA national chairman – party scribe

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr. Okechukwu Chukwuyere, has insisted that Chief Victor Oye, remains suspended as the National Chairman of the party.

Chukwuyere, disclosed this to Journalists, on Thurday, in Awka, shortly after the party’s factional Primary that produce Honourable Michael Chukwuma Umeorji as the APGA candidate for the November 6th, 2021 Anambra governorship election.

He insisted that Oye had ceased to function as the National Chairman following an order of court that sacked him from office as APGA National Chairman.

He said that the only recognised and authentic National Chairman of APGA known by Nigerians is Chief Jude Okeke.

He claimed that Victor Oye had become a threat to the future of the party.

The APGA National Publicity Secretary who also served as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, maintained that the activities of Chief Victor Oye and other officers, had caused division among APGA supporters Nationwide.

He said Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is not and never the candidate of APGA, as reported by the press.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Honourable Umeorji, who is currently serving as the lawmaker, representing Aguata Federal Constituency at the National Assembly Abuja, was declared the winner of the primary election by the returning officer, Mr. Chris Okolie, as the factional candidate of APGA won with 904 votes while his challenger, Mrs. Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth, came second with 73 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the candidate, said with the presence of five Anambra lawmakers, Honourable Laurence Ezeodu, Honourable John Nwokoye, Honourable Ezenwanne, Honourable Edward Ibuzo, Honourable Obimma and other state executive, was a clear demonstration that APGA majorly belonged to the common men/women and not for the so called professionals alone.

He said he would continue from where governor Willie Obiano stopped to improvement’s the living standard of Ndi-Anambra.

He also used the opportunity to thank the INEC officers, DSS and the Police for their contribution toward the success of the electoral exercise.