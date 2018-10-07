



Former Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Olabimtan, on Sunday, said he would remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite losing the senatorial ticket.

Olabimtan who stated this in a Press statement signed by him disclosed that his dedication and commitment to the party remained unshaken saying rocking the boat because of the primary election would further create crisis and dispute within the party.

He said apart from this, “I gave my words during the campaign that no matter the outcome of the exercise, I will stay and work for the success of the party.”

Olabimtan noted that there were intrigues and highhandedness by political actors during the APC primaries which led to the crisis the party is facing today across the country, but maintained that all the challenges are avoidable “if only the various actors could be more selfless and consider the overall interest of the party far above theirs.”

He said “If well handled, APC could come out of these crises stronger and better. I sincerely hope our leaders will learn from this experience and act appropriately.”

He said he decided not to respond to the situation negatively but sought to transform the tribulation he faced to a positive force.

He, however, called on his supporters not to lose hope in the party and commended them for their steadfastness, commitment, dedication and loyalty to the party saying “even though the power that he has made up their minds to disenfranchise you and your candidate.”

The former Speaker said “Success in politics demands that you must take your people into confidence about your views and state them very clearly, politely and calmly, but nevertheless, state them openly.

“I am therefore appealing to all my leaders, supporters, well-wishers and followers who are aggrieved by the shamble primaries to rededicate themselves to the overall success of the party. God, the rewarder of good deeds will surely reward your labour of love for the APC.

“On behalf of our president, leaders and constituted authorities (SWC and NWC) of the APC, I apologise and appeal to those who felt cheated, robbed, ignored or rubbished during the primaries to look beyond the experience and support the party to succeed.

“A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better.

“We must, therefore, unite to strengthen the party and bring the best out of ourselves. 2019 is around the corner, all hands must be on deck to ensure the victory of our party both at the national and states level.

“There is need for our leaders at all levels to work on and position themselves to be more selfless to enhance the performance of President Buhari.

“No single person can liberate a country. You can only liberate a country if you act with collective responsibilities. The first thing is to be honest with yourself. You can never have an impact on society if you have not changed yourself. “Great nationalists are all people of integrity, of honesty, with humility.”

“Therefore I, Victor Adekanye Olabimtan hereby restate my dedication and commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

”I don’t believe that the boat should be rocked because of primary election’s dispute. I am also encouraged by the leadership qualities of President Buhari and his disdain for imposition. Though we didn’t get it right now, there is hope.”