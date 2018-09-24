All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship hopeful in Delta state, Rt Hon Victor Ochei has called on the party faithful to unite in order to put an end to the stark misrule of the incumbent administration in the state.

He made this call at Bomadi while addressing the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency members of the party in continuation of his pre-primary election consultation visit.

The former speaker observed that only a united APC will expedite the exit process of the PDP from the seat of governance as the incumbent administration has performed below par.

On the blue print of a prosperous Delta state, Ochei said that the state is enormously endowed with human and material resources which, with prudent management will improve the lot of the citizenry.

According to him” other less endowed states flourish while Delta state stagnates” adding that” Lagos with only two sea ports is buoyant while Delta state with four sea ports has not utilized the natural resource because the present government is bereft of ideas.”

This dismal state of affairs demands an APC flag bearer with experience in the corporate world and governmental affairs, maintaining that he (Ochei) has the necessary attributes to perform excellently and as such, it behooves the party faithful to empower him to transform Delta state by casting their votes in his favor at the forth coming gubernatorial primaries.